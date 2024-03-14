In the heart of Edirne, Türkiye, stands a majestic symbol of Islamic architecture and Ottoman grandeur — the Selimiye Mosque complex. Built in the late 16th century, this architectural marvel was commissioned by Sultan Selim II and designed by the renowned Ottoman architect Sinan. Construction on the mosque commenced in 1568 and concluded in 1575, after nearly seven years of meticulous planning and craftsmanship. The mosque was officially opened on March 14, 1575.

The Selimiye Mosque, with its square shape, single great dome and four slender minarets, dominates the skyline of Edirne. Sinan, often hailed as the Michelangelo of the East, considered this complex to be his greatest work. It includes not just the mosque but also madrasas (Islamic schools), a covered market, clock house, outer courtyard and library, all of which contribute to its harmonious design.

“Turks have advanced westward throughout history. The Ottomans, who opened perhaps the brightest page of Turkish history, first set their sights on the Balkans for this purpose and captured Edirne early into their reign. Of course, they did not think of having just one city; They embellished Edirne and declared it the second capital after Bursa. Selimiye Mosque has a very important place here. French architect Le Corbusier, who travelled to the East in his youth, came to Edirne after passing through Hungary and Bulgaria. While praising the historical mosques in Edirne with the expression "Gloria Deo (divine magnificence)”; he saw Selimiye as a crown placed on Edirne,” researcher Hasan Eren Ulu tells TRT World.

One of the most remarkable features of the Selimiye Mosque complex is its interior decoration, particularly the use of Iznik tiles. Produced during the heydays of Iznik tile making, the tiles used in Selimiye are evidence of the artistry and skill of the craftsmen of the time. The complex is considered to be the most harmonious expression of the Ottoman kulliye — a group of buildings centred around a mosque and managed as a single institution.

“One of the issues that was emphasised when the Selimiye Mosque was being built, was the idea of the central dome. Because, until that day, Christians claimed that the Turks could not build a dome that would exceed that of the Ayasofya, and therefore they were superior. Architect Sinan tried to make the dome of the Selimiye Mosque, which he built in a shape close to a square, larger than the Ayasofya; He was not satisfied with this and took care to make that dome look like a sky dome. Those who enter the Selimiye Mosque feel like they are looking at the sky when they come under the central dome and lift their heads up; this helps connect Selimiye's dome with the sky," says Ulu.

Standing as a pinnacle of Ottoman architectural achievement, the Selimiye Mosque complex embodies the zenith of imperial Islam in the 16th century. The mosque's single great dome, supported by eight pillars and surrounded by numerous windows, creates a luminous interior that is both breathtaking and awe-inspiring. Sinan himself regarded this complex as his most important architectural work, a sentiment echoed by many who have marvelled at its beauty.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the Selimiye Mosque complex is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the Ottoman Empire. Its authenticity has been carefully preserved, ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate its beauty and significance.

“Mimar Sinan is the greatest architect in Turkish history. Selimiye is truly a masterful work. The Selimiye Mosque has four minarets and each has three balconies. In two of these, each balcony can be reached via separate spiral paths. Moreover, those who climb the stairs to ascend to these balconies can’t see each other. This is an important feature for a structure like Selimiye, which is famous for its thin minarets that can be called pencil minarets.

Another striking aspect of Selimiye is that when you look at this mosque from a certain distance, it appears as a mosque with two minarets instead of four,” adds researcher Hasan Eren Ulu.