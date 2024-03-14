Countries have a year to produce ambitious new emissions-cutting pledges to ensure the "safety and prosperity" of people around the world, the UN's climate chief has said, calling the plans the most important so far this century.

Simon Stiell, who leads the United Nations climate crisis organisation, said the new round of commitments, as well as upgrades to existing pledges for this decade, were essential to keep the world from blowing past the 1.5C warming limit.

Together these pledges "will determine how protected your peoples, economies and national budgets will be from rapidly worsening climate impacts," Stiell said in an open letter to the nearly 200 nations in the UN climate negotiations.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" 2C above preindustrial times — with a safer limit of 1.5C if possible.

It also requires countries to submit increasingly deep emission-cutting plans every five years, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with the third round of pledges due early 2025 ahead of crucial COP30 climate negotiations in Brazil.

"In all respects, your NDCs 3.0 will be the most important climate documents produced so far, this century in securing the safety and prosperity of your peoples," Stiell said.

Nearly 1.2C of global heating so far has already unleashed an escalating barrage of deadly impacts across the planet.

Current trajectory and risks