Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

He is followed by the Communist Party’s Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the centre said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3%.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.

Here is how foreign governments and officials reacted to Russia's presidential election, which handed Vladimir Putin a landslide win and another six-year term in office, according to the first official results on Sunday.

'Splendid victory' — Dmitry Medvedev

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the country's presidential election.

"I congratulate Vladimir Putin on his splendid victory in the election," Medvedev said on Telegram, while Russian state-run television praised "colossal support to the president" and the "unbelievable consolidation" of the country behind its leader.

Elections 'obviously not free' — US

"The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him," White House national security council spokesperson said.