Israel's embassy in Singapore has removed a controversial post from its social media account in which it attempted to justify illegal Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian lands and ongoing attacks on Gaza by citing the Quran.

The post, which claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran but Palestine was not mentioned once, was posted on the Israeli embassy's official Facebook page on Sunday and removed the same evening, according to the local daily The Straits Times.

The post further stated that archaeological evidence suggests that the Jewish people are the indigenous people of the land.

Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam condemned the post on Monday, calling it "completely unacceptable." He expressed being "very upset"" upon learning about it.

Shanmugam informed reporters that the Ministry of Home Affairs had called for the post's removal and had clearly conveyed Singapore's perspective, emphasising that such content is unacceptable due to safety and security concerns in Singapore.

"We instructed them to remove it due to potential consequences for Singapore's different communities," he said.

Shanmugam pointed out multiple inaccuracies in the post. "First, it is insensitive and inappropriate, carrying the risk of undermining safety, security, and harmony in Singapore," he said.

"Second, it is wrong to selectively use religious texts for political purposes; especially concerning the use of the Quran by the Israeli embassy in the current context."

Third, he added, the post is an "astonishing attempt to rewrite history."