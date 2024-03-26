The Taliban government in Afghanistan is heavily banking on cement production as its first step towards achieving economic self-sufficiency, signing at least three contracts with private companies since returning to power in 2021.

Despite limited external support, the Taliban has pursued self-funded infrastructure projects, implemented anti-corruption measures, and stabilised the national currency, thereby averting an economic collapse.

The Taliban now wield more authority over Afghanistan than any other entity has since the late 1970s.

Over the past two years, violence has decreased as the Taliban quelled minor uprisings, including those from the Daesh group’s local branch in the eastern regions and anti-Taliban groups in the northern areas, according to International Crisis Group.

This enhanced security has enabled aid workers to venture into previously inaccessible areas and facilitated smoother trade routes.

Moreover, parents express fewer worries about their children's safety while attending school, leading to a rise in enrollments overall, despite the bans on secondary education for girls, the percentage of Afghan girls attending primary school rose from 36 to 60 percent.

Related Afghanistan's foreign assets remain frozen as people continue to suffer

However, due to their reluctance to engage in dialogue regarding these bans, the group faces sanctions, and the country’s foreign reserves remain frozen in overseas accounts. The Taliban struggle with international transactions for Afghan businesses and are unlikely to gain a UN seat in the near future.

Despite these challenges, they have managed to sustain basic operations such as paying civil servants and importing electricity while also allocating funds for limited infrastructure projects.

Taliban officials said that the three agreements with international and local companies include reconstructing cement factories in Parwan, Herat, and Kandahar provinces.

In October last year, the Qatar-based Al-Falah Global and International Task Group was awarded the contract to expand the Jabal Siraj cement plant in collaboration with the local engineering firm Awfi Bahram.

This initiative aims to increase the plant's production from 30,000 tons per year to 1.5 million tons annually, achieving a fifty-fold increase at a total project cost of US$220 million.

“Both the contracts of Herat and Kandahar have been signed with local (Afghan) companies and investors, but the contract of Jabal Saraj Cement project has been signed with Qatari investors,” Humayoon Afghan, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, tells TRT World.

Related Why the Wakhan Corridor can boost Afghanistan's trade with China

“All of them will invest around $450 million…and these contracts are for 30 years. Each factory will produce around 1.5 billion tons of cement annually.”

He adds that Afghanistan possesses all the necessary raw materials for cement production, including coal.

At present, Afghanistan spends hundreds of millions of dollars on cement imports annually.

However, once the three factories become operational, the country will fulfil its own cement needs. Instead of importing, Afghanistan might even have the capacity to export cement.

Analysts say that it will significantly transform Afghanistan's ability to become self-sufficient.

“We can say that on a daily basis, Afghanistan produces around 900 tons of cement, which cannot even meet one-tenth of Afghanistan's cement needs. If the factories resume and new investment happens, cheap cement will be available in the markets,” Nazak Mir Zyarmal, an Afghan economic expert, tell TRT World.

“Then we will not be obligated to import cement, and Afghanistan will be self-sufficient without having to rely on neighbouring countries.”