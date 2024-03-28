On the Sunday afternoon of 24 March, the Israeli army ordered people living near the al-Shifa medical complex in Palestine’s Gaza, through loudspeakers, to leave their residential area immediately or face having their homes bombed.

The residents were forced to leave the area, crossing a corpse-strewn road that the Israeli army had designated safe for travel.

In a testimony given to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Islam Ali Salouha – who lives close to al-Shifa – said they were only able to walk for a few metres before Israeli soldiers rained bullets on them, particularly targetting his two children, Ali (9) and Saeed (6).

As they tried to retrieve the bodies of the bullet-riddled bodies of the two minors, he said, the Israeli forces opened fire on them again, forcing them to leave the bodies of the two children on the street and continue walking.

Salouha also said the area around the al-Shifa medical complex - the largest healthcare facility in the besieged enclave – had become a hotspot for “field executions” and “murders”, with the bodies of the victims discovered in the streets serving as evidence.

The Israeli army is accused of killing hundreds of people during the ongoing siege of the hospital since March 18.

According to the rights group, the Israeli military has killed at least 13 children through direct gunfire in and around al-Shifa, which has been turned into a military barracks.

“Over the past week, the military has conducted systematic military operations in the area, resulting in extrajudicial killings and deliberate targeting of Palestinian civilians, including children aged four to 16,” Euro-Med said.

Fatal shootings occurred both during military sieges and when victims tried to flee designated "safe" routes after being forcibly evacuated from their homes.

“Since Palestinian children make up more than one-third of the dead victims of Israel’s crimes in Gaza…the killing of these children by the Israeli army in such a systematic and widespread manner is clearly intentional,” the report said.

“This serves as further evidence of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as its deliberate destruction of entire generations of Palestinians living there.”

The attack on al-Shifa has drawn global concern to the critical conditions confronting hospitals and their patients, as per local officials.