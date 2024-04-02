US-led sanctions on Iran and Russia aimed to leave little breathing space for the two energy-rich countries and cripple their economies to force them into a position of weakness.

But the efforts have spectacularly boomeranged on the West.

A host of nations dependent on energy imports have been cut off from two of the major energy producers, causing disruptions in the global energy markets.

The ultimate winner in the drawn-out sanctions game appears to be China, which let Russia leapfrog Saudi Arabia in 2023 to become its biggest crude oil supplier.

Meanwhile, Beijing continues to consume about 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports, which is helping the heavily sanctioned economy keep its head above water.

As a result, China managed to save a total of $10 billion in 2023 alone, thanks to crude oil purchases from the sanctioned countries at less than the going rate.

“China is the big winner. It gets cheap energy and commodities from Russia,” says Timothy Ash, associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia programme at Chatham House.

“Russia is now the junior partner in the partnership without limits. It is clear the dominant power is China,” he tells TRT World.

This begs the question as to how the two countries—Iran and Russia—are bypassing the Western sanctions to sell their energy to the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

According to a recent report by the Atlantic Council titled ‘The axis of evasion: Behind China’s oil trade with Iran and Russia’, the three countries have created an “alternative market of sanctioned oil” in which payments are denominated in the Chinese currency while oil is transported via tankers that operate outside of maritime regulations.

“Oil revenue from China is propping up the Iranian and Russian economies and is undermining Western sanctions,” wrote Kimberly Donovan and Maia Nikoladze of the Economic Statecraft Initiative of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

“Meanwhile, the use of Chinese currency and payment systems in this market restricts Western jurisdictions’ access to financial transactions data and weakens their sanctions enforcement efforts,” they said.

How Russia bypasses sanctions

One of the sanctions imposed on Russia after its offensive in Ukraine stops Western shipping companies and insurance providers from getting involved in Moscow’s crude oil exports above the rate of $60 a barrel.

In response, Russia has resorted to using a so-called ‘dark fleet’ to transport oil to buyers like China. This fleet consists of old vessels with no insurance and obscure ownership, and it has grown to an estimated 1,400 ships.

In exchange, Russia receives payments in the yuan as opposed to the dollar, mitigating the impact of sanctions.