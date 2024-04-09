WORLD
Simon Harris becomes Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister
The centre-right Fine Gael party, part of a three-party governing coalition selected Harris as its leader following an uncontested election after Varadkar announced his resignation.
Parliament confirms new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as prime minister / Photo: AFP
April 9, 2024

Simon Harris has become Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar after he abruptly quit last month citing personal and political reasons.

On Tuesday, Ireland's parliament voted 88 to 69 in favour of Harris, 37, becoming "taoiseach" a Gaelic word for "chieftain" or "leader" pronounced "tee-shock".

He was officially installed later at a ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins, becoming the country's youngest-ever prime minister.

The centre-right Fine Gael party, part of a three-party governing coalition selected Harris as its leader following an uncontested election after Varadkar announced his resignation.

On accepting the nomination on Tuesday, Harris told parliament: "I commit to doing everything that I can to honour the trust that you have placed in me today.

"This is very much a partnership government and I intend to lead us in the spirit of unity, collaboration and mutual respect," he said, watched on by his wife and two children.

The outgoing leader, who himself was the youngest taoiseach when first elected in 2017, on Tuesday said that he "always knew" Harris would fill the top job.

"This has perhaps come a little bit sooner than he might have planned or expected. But I know he will rise to the occasion," Varadkar said.

Meteoric rise

Harris's crowning as prime minister caps a meteoric political rise.

He joined the youth branch of Fine Gael at the age of 16 and quickly rose through its ranks.

A county councillor at the age of 22, he was elected to parliament in 2011 as a 24-year-old. At the time he was the youngest MP and was nicknamed "Baby of the Dail" (Irish parliament).

He was appointed health minister in 2016 aged just 29 and higher education minister in 2020.

Even critics concede he is a talented communicator.

Harris's prominence on social media, especially TikTok, has made him one of the most visible politicians in Ireland.

The new taoiseach faces a formidable to-do list, including tackling housing and homelessness crises, and criticism of government policy on asylum seekers.

One of his first jobs will be to choose his cabinet of ministers.

SOURCE:AFP
