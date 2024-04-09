Simon Harris has become Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar after he abruptly quit last month citing personal and political reasons.

On Tuesday, Ireland's parliament voted 88 to 69 in favour of Harris, 37, becoming "taoiseach" a Gaelic word for "chieftain" or "leader" pronounced "tee-shock".

He was officially installed later at a ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins, becoming the country's youngest-ever prime minister.

The centre-right Fine Gael party, part of a three-party governing coalition selected Harris as its leader following an uncontested election after Varadkar announced his resignation.

On accepting the nomination on Tuesday, Harris told parliament: "I commit to doing everything that I can to honour the trust that you have placed in me today.

"This is very much a partnership government and I intend to lead us in the spirit of unity, collaboration and mutual respect," he said, watched on by his wife and two children.

The outgoing leader, who himself was the youngest taoiseach when first elected in 2017, on Tuesday said that he "always knew" Harris would fill the top job.

"This has perhaps come a little bit sooner than he might have planned or expected. But I know he will rise to the occasion," Varadkar said.

Meteoric rise