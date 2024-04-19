Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has termed as “feeble” an attack allegedly carried out by Tel Aviv inside Iran on Friday.

“Feeble,” the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, wrote in Hebrew on his X account.

Iranian state media said Friday that air defences were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including the central province of Isfahan, where a major nuclear facility is located.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran's state television confirmed "massive explosions" in Isfahan, but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

US media reports, citing officials, said that Israel had carried a strike inside Iran.

There was no official Israeli comment yet on reports of launching attacks inside Iran.