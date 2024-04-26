Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Español aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.

The launch ceremony on Friday was attended by numerous journalists and executives from media institutions spanning various Spanish-speaking countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

Moreover, 40 Latin American and Spanish students currently studying in Türkiye were also in attendance, representing diverse regions of the Spanish-speaking world at the launch ceremony.

Originally from Ecuador and residing in Türkiye for the past six years to study, Elisa Moreno was one of them.

"TRT Español represents a significant bridge between two cultures because despite our differences, we share many similarities.”

"So it's very important that Türkiye should showcase to the Spanish-speaking world what we cannot typically access. We're accustomed to the media always reflecting a Western perspective. Therefore, it's beneficial that we now have the opportunity to see things from this side of the world translated into Spanish.”

‘Feeling at home in Türkiye’

TRT Español not only aims to inform but also promote cultural exchange, mutual respect, and cooperation on various fronts.

Asked about what future TRT Español could have in the Spanish-speaking world, Luis Manuel Pina Colmenares, a 26-year-old journalist from Venezuela, says: “We needed one channel to unite us with the same information. And step by step, I believe we are building this."

Pina says she feels at home in Istanbul, thanks to many similarities she has noticed between Turkish and Venezuelan culture.

"The fact that news is presented from the Turkish perspective will certainly make a difference."

Türkiye’s coverage

Natalia Rango, 34 years old, who has been living in Türkiye for seven and a half years, describes the launch as a “significant step forward”, especially since TRT has already established digital platforms in other important languages such as French, German, Russian, Persian and several languages of the Balkans and the African continent.

“But this one (TRT Español) was missing. So it's truly exciting for expats like us from those countries to have such a platform," Rango says.

With TRT Español, she says it will be easier for people in Spanish-speaking nations to know what's happening in their part of the world from those “who actually live there”.