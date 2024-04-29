Amid Israel's deadly attacks, societies from all over the world are mobilising to deliver aid to Palestine's Gaza.

Among these countries, Türkiye maintains its role as a leading provider of humanitarian aid with more than 46 thousand tonnes of aid shipped to the region to date.

Humanitarian aid supplies from Türkiye have so far been delivered to Gaza through 13 planes and nine ships in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), contributing 29 percent of the worldwide assistance according to data from the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) under the Israeli Ministry of Defence, as of April 24.

As the world’s largest humanitarian network, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) plays a pivotal role in delivering this aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave. Operating in 192 countries, the IFRC is protected by international humanitarian law as outlined in the Geneva Conventions.

In striving to leverage all available resources in the region, the Turkish Red Crescent utilises Egypt’s Rafah border crossing as a main route to deliver aid, as well as the corridor in Jordan.

Asked about the types of aid provided from Türkiye to Gaza, Alper Kucuk, Director-General for International Affairs & Migration at the Turkish Red Crescent and President of the Sphere Standards explains, "Primarily, we provide food supplies because the most essential aid needed by the nearly 2 million people on a daily basis is food.”

“We have delivered and continue to deliver various aid materials to Gaza, including shelter, hygiene products, healthcare items ranging from ambulances to medicines," he adds.

Kucuk mentions their cooperation with the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent in the region, in coordination with Egyptian authorities.

"We consistently gather information from the Red Crescent or Red Cross of the host country where the crisis is unfolding, to determine the needs and priorities."

Türkiye's robust logistical network allows it to reach the Egyptian city of Arish, closest to the Rafah crossing, from the southern city of Mersin in just 40 hours.

Kucuk indicates that in recognising Türkiye's capacity, strategic position and strength, NGOs from other countries have sought Türkiye’s assistance, inquiring about its logistical and access capabilities.

“So far, we have delivered aid from many countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, Germany, Denmark and Canada using Turkish ships. We provide support to them under the coordination of the Turkish Foreign Ministry."

"We are coordinating with other countries in the field and also providing support to those who want to help but cannot reach," Kucuk adds.

Israel refuses passage of essential items

Asked about the challenges encountered in delivering aid to Gaza, Kucuk says, "The biggest obstacle here is the situation within Gaza, there is constant bombardment. Humanitarian aid organisations, ambulances, and healthcare facilities are not spared, there is no safe point anywhere in Gaza."

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, making it impossible to reach the Palestinian enclave without passing through checkpoints set up by Israeli authorities.

Shortly after October 7, Israel announced a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off essential services such as gas, electricity, food and medicine, leaving the enclave grappling with a grave humanitarian crisis.

Oftentimes, collected aid shipments reach all the way to Egypt but are unable to reach Gaza because Israel does not permit it, while there have also been examples where Israeli authorities at the border arbitrarily change rules, only allowing entry at their whim.

Kucuk explains that they are currently endeavouring to deliver aid through Egypt based on Israel's 2022 announcement concerning the items permitted to pass through the border crossings.