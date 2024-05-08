The anti-war protests that sparked a Palestine solidarity movement on college campuses in the United States have created ripples across campuses worldwide, prompting high schoolers to join what is now known as the ‘Student Spring’.

Youths from tens of high schools in Boston united at the Gaza encampment located on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to shield college peers from police violence.

On Monday, they joined hands in a human chain to thwart the police's attempt to dismantle the encampment.

Meanwhile, in France, where authorities often crack down on school administrations in the name of the country’s “secular values,” students have initiated a nationwide campaign to spread Palestine solidarity in high schools.

Students from dozens of French high schools marched this week in support of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, responding to the High School Union's (USL) call.

Their campaign urges all high school students to participate in the movement actively and arrange demonstrations to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and recognition of the Palestinian state by France.

“American students are pushing Joe Biden to toughen his stance towards Israel. We must do the same with Macron,” USL deputy chief Manes Nadel said on X.

“Throughout France, high schools are blocked for peace,” he wrote.

Students mobilise across France

Upon USL’s call at the beginning of the week, numerous students from tens of French secondary schools participated in the demonstrations.

The union released a statement calling for high school mobilisation, “in particular through the occupation and blockade of all establishments,” to ensure French officials would meet their demands.

“From Columbia to high schools in France, the high school mobilisation will take place,” the statement said.

Dozens of high schools have already joined the movement, with many more set to participate in next week’s blockade as decided in the general assembly of high schools, Gwenn Thomas-Alves, head of USL, tells TRT World.

The movement extends from Caen in northwestern France to Menton in the southeast, the 18-year-old student explains.

“So everyone is mobilised on this issue across France now.”

Palestinian nominee Rima Hassan, representing the Unbowed France party (LFI) in the European Parliament elections, also joined in solidarity with high school activists. Accompanied by LFI deputy Louis Boyard, Hassan visited Blaise Cendrars High School in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris to express support.

The campaign calls for the blockade of all French high schools in the upcoming week.