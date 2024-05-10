The Biden administration’s decision to halt arms shipment to Israel is too little, too late and is unlikely to end the sufferings of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories, experts say.

In a rare rebuke of its all-weather ally Israel, US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that his country would not participate in supplying “weapons and artillery” for Tel Aviv’s push into Gaza’s Rafah.

During an interview with CNN, Biden emphasised that while the US remained committed to Israel’s defence, it would refrain from providing weapons and artillery shells if Israel invaded Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, often touted as Israel’s most extremist to date, has refused to heed global calls to end the war in Gaza and has gone ahead with its plans to invade Rafah.

A day after the Biden administration’s decision, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead and said that “Israel will fight with its fingernails” if needed.

Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University in Sweden, feels that the US move will “likely push Netanyahu further towards his allies in the far-right”.

“The Biden administration’s decision to block arms shipment will force Netanyahu to choose between his far-right allies and support of the US,” Swain tells TRT World.

Related After public snub, Netanyahu expresses cautious hope for unity with Biden

The support of the far-right and extremist allies is crucial for the political survival of Netanyahu, who is facing growing calls from Israeli society to quit for his failure to prevent the October 7 incursion by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people, as per Israel, and triggered the war in Gaza.

Swain also feels that the US decision, though good, has “come at least seven months too late”.

“However, it remains to be seen whether Biden will stick to this decision.”

News reports, however, say that despite the latest decision, Israel will continue to receive US arms and ammunition already committed and approved. These include joint direct attack munitions, tank rounds, mortars, and armoured tactical vehicles.

A former intelligence and security advisor in the Obama administration also agrees that Netanyahu’s far-right allies call the shot when it comes to the Gaza war.