After seven months of war on his people, Bishara Bahbah is angry.

Angry about all the death and destruction, Israel's impunity and the United States' complicity.

So the Palestinian American doctor, who voted for US President Joe Biden in 2020, made a big decision: to support Donald Trump for president in November.

Bahbah, the National Chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, organised a meeting with Trump surrogates and leaders from his own community in Michigan last week.

His group is unaffiliated with the official Trump campaign, but hopes to maintain a direct communication line with him if he wins in the fall.

Polls show that Arab American support for Biden has plummeted due to his support of Israel's war on Gaza. But many in the community are loath to throw their support behind Trump, who enacted a so-called Muslim travel ban while in office and regularly spouts anti-Muslim rhetoric.

However, Bahbah is now in Arizona, another battleground state, drumming up support for Trump, the candidate he believes will finally put an end to Israel's war on Gaza. The activist recently sat down with TRT World to explain his stance and how the election is a pivotal moment for Arab Americans.

TRT World: Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Dr. Bishara Bahbah: First of all, I have to disclose the fact that I became a Republican three months ago. I've been flip flipping and flopping, but I decided that primarily we have had enough with Joe Biden and his complicity in massacring and committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. That was one of the major primary factors.

The other one is, I believe that Trump is committed to a no-war situation, which means when Trump gets into office, that war between Israel and Hamas will stop. And the only person that (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu fears in the world is Donald Trump.

He's played political football with Joe Biden. However, Trump is the one who he fears the most. And honestly, I don't know how long Netanyahu is going to be in power because it seems like the International (Criminal) Court and countries are agreeing to arrest him.

So this was a trigger point as far as I'm concerned. Then I've gotten into communication with the senior level of the Trump team. There's a distinction here between the Trump team and the campaign. I am not talking about the campaign. The campaign runs in a different parallel mode.

And in many ways, the Trump team are people like Richard Grenell, who was a former US ambassador to Germany and acting national director of intelligence under President Trump.

Now, Richard Grenell reached out to me and we began speaking. We decided that we need to do something in order to make sure that Arab-American votes are not just sitting on the sidelines, but are also used in order to proactively elect President Trump.

And in the meeting that we held in Troy, Michigan, which was the first of many meetings we will have, a delegation of heavyweights came out to us from the Trump camp.

We had, for example, Richard Grenell himself. We had Michael Boulos, who is the son-in-law of Donald Trump and who is married to (his daughter) Tiffany. We had Michael Boulos' father, Dr. Mazen Boulos, a Lebanese American businessman who is very successful.

And there was an Arab American and a Palestinian American, a lightweight challenger in the (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Bilal Muhammad. And Ali Abdelaziz, who is an Egyptian American, and he's the manager of the top 150 fighters in the UFC.

Just to emphasise the significance of the meeting, Richard Grenell attempted to call President Trump during the meeting in order to get him on the phone to address the group.

Unfortunately, the call came after the meeting ended. But that shows how much importance the Trump team is putting and President Trump is putting on the Arab, Muslim American voice and votes.

And in the United States, particularly in Michigan and Arizona, because these are very important swing states. And of course, as you know, the latest poll that was done by The New York Times indicated that overall Trump's support among the Middle Eastern, North African or Muslim voters was 57 percent to 25 percent for Biden. So there is already a significant base of support.

We wanted to be proactive in order to bring people out. In fact, this morning, the head of the executive director of a Chaldean education action committee which is based in in Michigan as well, reached out to us in order to coordinate our work because she said they are doing the same work in Michigan that we are doing with multiple organisations, and they would like to engage with us.

So we're not really getting Muslims. We're getting Christian Americans, Arab-Americans to hop on the bandwagon and support Trump.

TRT World: So how do you think Trump would be better for Arab Americans than Biden? Is Palestine a central issue here?

Dr. Bishara Bahbah: As far as Gaza is concerned. Trump is on record, and that was repeated by Ambassador Grenell. And he wants to put an end to that war. He wants the area to be rebuilt and flourish.

Once Hamas is out of the picture and there is new leadership both among the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government, you know, there is going to be a process leading to peace and security in the region, including among Palestinians and Israelis.

TRT World: So have you heard his comments about deporting people from the US who are sympathetic to the Palestinian cause?

Dr. Bishara Bahbah: You know what? I have heard those comments. And in reality, they don't have a practical effect on the ground.

Ambassador Grenell clearly indicated that there was no Muslim ban. The only thing that the Trump camp feels is important is vetting from areas where there is tremendous political instability should be increased. There will be no Muslim ban.

And then Michael Boulos, who was sitting next to me at the meeting, told me that the whole issue was grossly misunderstood about the Muslim ban. And we did hear clarifications. Some people raised important issues as they should have in a meeting like this one. But I felt that the openness and receptivity of the Trump team was quite significant.

Now, a couple of other issues that I wanted to point out, and that is for those who criticise. I was angered myself when President Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (in December 2017).

But at the same time, there is a clear recognition that that did not rule out the establishment of a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, in East Jerusalem. It did not mean exclusivity only for Israel, and once the peace talks are in progress and once we have - the term that was used by Richard Grenell was to 'muscle peace,' you know, use the muscle to implement peace.

And that's very important because honestly without both sides being pushed, there's not going to be an agreement of any sort. So that issue was raised.

Now, the interesting part is why didn't Biden reverse that? Democrats have been attacking Trump for (recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital). At the same time, Biden promised to reopen the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) representation in Washington, DC.

That has not happened. Biden promised that he would reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem. That has not happened.

These were issues that really move the Arab American community. Now, the Chaldean Americans, for example, care about conservative issues, such as they don't want to see pornography in their schools. And I think that the Muslims agree with that. Muslims and other Arabs agree with them in totality.