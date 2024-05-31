In the autumn of 1968, a spirited 18-year-old Roseann Canfora joined Kent State University in Ohio to study English. That same year, a movement against the US-led war in Vietnam began to grow louder on student campuses across the United States.

Two years later, as the war escalated - and President Richard Nixon announced the US invasion of Cambodia - so did the urgency of the anti-war protestors. Canfora, who today serves as a professor of journalism at the same university, became an active member of the movement, calling for an end to the fighting.

On May 4, 1970, at an anti-war demonstration on campus, the Ohio National Guard was called in by the state's governor to quell the protests. They fired at the 300 student participants, killing four of Canfora's peers. Nine others were injured, including her older brother Alan.

Speaking to TRT World, Canfora talked about the student effort to end the war in Vietnam and reflected on the similarities to today, as college students protest en masse against Israel's assault on Gaza.

TRT World: When the Vietnam War started in 1968, there was an anti-war movement growing across the United States and amongst the students around you. Tell us more about that.

I was not unlike many young Americans at the time who, either at 18 were going off to college or off to war, and I was also a very typical American teenager who believed that if our nation was involved in a war, it was probably for a noble cause. It was probably to oppose tyranny abroad, and it was probably to spread democracy abroad.

It took a while when I first got to college and saw anti-war protesters on campus for me not only to pay attention to what they were saying, but to use my own common sense to realise that our nation was not being completely forthright when it came to telling us what we were actually doing in Southeast Asia.

But putting together what I was hearing from my veteran friends, when they returned from Vietnam saying "I'm not fighting for anything I believe over there."

And learning from student activists who were far more advanced in their understanding of the war and our wrongness for being in that war, that made me actually take a stand against the fighting there.

TRT World: How many were on your campus protesting, and did you feel your voices were being heard and that you were making a difference?

Roseann Canfora: Well, Richard Nixon made it clear that he was ignoring us when hundreds of thousands of students marched. But even prior to his invasion of Cambodia (in 1970), we marched on Washington, and he publicly announced that he would be watching a football game instead of paying attention to our protests.

It was not surprising, then, when this criminal president who promised to wind the war down, and instead escalated it into the hamlet of Cambodia, that students across the country felt betrayed and outraged and took to the streets with more militant tactics than we had used before to make sure that the president who just wouldn't listen to us, heard our anger.

TRT World: Would you say that dehumanising language used by the government at the time led to the National Guard being called in and the use of excessive force?

Roseann Canfora: Without question, we won't know for certain until National Guardsmen get off point, stop recycling their same old talking points that they've used for 54 years to try to justify the use of excessive force against American college students. We won't know until they stand with us as we have stood together for 54 years telling the truth that we know. We need to know and understand.

Was it that inflammatory rhetoric that made those triggermen lift their weapons? Look through the scopes of their rifles, find targets in the bodies of 18 and 19 year old kids and not only pull the triggers, but to continue pulling the triggers for 13 horrifying seconds, even as students were falling to the ground and running in the opposite direction. They kept firing with the clear intent to kill.

We need to just know and understand Nixon calling us "bums," and Vice President Spiro Agnew likening anti-war protesters to Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

If the hateful words of Governor Ronald Reagan in California saying if students want a bloodbath let's get it over with, or the worst rhetoric the night before the shootings, when Ohio Governor James Rhodes said we were worse than the night riders and the vigilantes, the worst type of people we harbour in America, saying "it's over with in Ohio, we're going to eradicate the problem."

We were the problem to them and those soldiers aimed their guns and fired on us thinking we were the worst type of people we harbour in America.

Only the guardsmen who pulled those triggers can tell us if that hateful rhetoric was at the heart of their hatred of us. But it's reasonable to assume that even without their voice, that's what happened.

TRT World: Are you seeing a similar type of language used now towards the students who are protesting the war in Gaza?

Roseann Canfora: It should outrage us all, and alarm us all, that at one of the highest levels of government, US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, was one of the first to publicly call on state police and state governors to bring in the National Guard to quell student protest.

I was horrified when I heard that. It was truly not just an echo of what we heard out of Nixon and Governor Rhodes in 1970, but it put college students in danger if any of those state officials listened to that advice, which shows that the speaker has learned nothing from Kent State.

TRT World: Did the protests come to an end after the killing of four of your fellow students and the shooting of your brother Alan?

Roseann Canfora: Well in the Nixon tapes once they were released, we heard that Nixon wondered aloud if a few students dying in protest would quell the unrest.

If that was his intent or his thinking, it backfired, because after the shootings at Kent State and 10 days later there were shootings at Jackson State University in Mississippi, where 5 million people were in the streets protesting the Vietnam War.

And if you've ever gone to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, you will clearly see that the war reached its peak in 1970 and then slowly made its way to an end following 1970.