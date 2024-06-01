A volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera has erupted spewing a five-kilometre high ash cloud, the country's volcanology agency (PVMBG) said, while its disaster agency warned of potential flash floods and cold lava flow.

The eruption of Mount Ibu at 0203 GMT follows a series of eruptions in May, after authorities noticed an uptick in volcanic activity starting in April, leading to the evacuation of seven nearby villages.

"The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest," the agency said, adding that residents and tourists should maintain a distance of at least 7 kilometre from the active crater.

Footage shared by the agency showed the volcano spewing ash that grew thicker and eventually dispersed.