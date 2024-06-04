WORLD
Israel's position on US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal ambiguous: Qatar
Qatar, with the US and Egypt, has been engaged in months of back-and-forth negotiations over details for a ceasefire and exchange of hostages and captives by both sides.
Except for a seven-day break in the fighting beginning in November, a series of in-person mediation efforts have not stopped the war. / Photo: Reuters
June 4, 2024

Mediator Qatar has said it was waiting for a "clear position" from Israel on a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage-captive release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

"We have yet to see a very clear position from the Israeli government towards the principles laid out by Biden," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday, adding there was no "concrete approval" from either side.

"We have read and seen the contradictory statements coming in from Israeli ministers, which doesn't give us much confidence of there being a unified position in Israel over this current proposal on the table," Ansari told a regular press conference.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has also yet to give a firm response, the official added.

"We haven't seen any statements on both sides that give us a lot of confidence," he added, noting, however, that "the process is progressing and we have been working with both sides on proposals on the table".

Qatar, with the US and Egypt, has been engaged in months of back-and-forth negotiations over details for a ceasefire and exchange of hostages and captives by both sides.

Reinvigorating talks

But except for a seven-day break in the fighting beginning in November that led to the release of more than 100 hostages, a series of in-person mediation efforts have not stopped the war.

In an effort to reinvigorate talks, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap towards a full ceasefire, including the release of hostages held in Gaza.

According to the US president, Israel's three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza and an initial hostage-captive exchange.

The parties would then negotiate for a lasting ceasefire, with the truce to continue as long as talks are ongoing.

There is momentum internationally, driven by the US but we need to be very cautious," Ansari said.

"We are using our leverage as a mediator to make sure that both sides understand the gravity of the situation and the need to reach an agreement."

Negotiations ground to a halt in early May as Israel began ground operations in Rafah in southern Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
