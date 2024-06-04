Mediator Qatar has said it was waiting for a "clear position" from Israel on a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage-captive release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

"We have yet to see a very clear position from the Israeli government towards the principles laid out by Biden," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday, adding there was no "concrete approval" from either side.

"We have read and seen the contradictory statements coming in from Israeli ministers, which doesn't give us much confidence of there being a unified position in Israel over this current proposal on the table," Ansari told a regular press conference.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has also yet to give a firm response, the official added.

"We haven't seen any statements on both sides that give us a lot of confidence," he added, noting, however, that "the process is progressing and we have been working with both sides on proposals on the table".

Qatar, with the US and Egypt, has been engaged in months of back-and-forth negotiations over details for a ceasefire and exchange of hostages and captives by both sides.

Reinvigorating talks