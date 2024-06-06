On the streets of war-torn Gaza, where Israel's military aggression rages on, Saeed Al Err continues to lead efforts to save and care for cats, dogs, and other vulnerable creatures in the besieged enclave.

Al Err, 54, is the Palestinian founder of Sulala Animal Rescue that’s been running since 2006. It claims to be the first and only licensed organisation that works to rescue and protect stray animals in Gaza.

Before the war, Sulala housed over 400 dogs in a shelter in northern Gaza, roughly the size of a football field. There were also 120 cats, 40 of which found refuge in Al Err’s own home, also in the north.

Together with his wife and eight children, the animal rescue founder was forced to move several times since the latest war began in October last year. With each relocation, they could only take some of the animals they were caring for with them — in these instances, it was a hundred plus cats under the Sulala founder's care, and several dogs with missing limbs from a section in the shelter for disabled canines.

When the Israeli military ordered civilians to evacuate south back in October, Annelies Keuleers, who volunteers for Sulala from abroad in Belgium, tells TRTWorld the organisation had no choice but to abandon the shelter.

Kueleers has volunteered with Sulala since 2019, helping the organisation with communication in English and managing their social media channels. Due to unreliable internet connection across Gaza, Al Err has asked her to handle all interviews on behalf of him and the animal rescue shelter.

"Saeed is now in Nuseirat, in the central area of Gaza, and the shelter is in Zeitoun, which is in the north," Keuleers shares. "The north is completely cut off from the south. There's absolutely no way of going there," she added.

Many were forced to flee following the evacuation order, but she relates that an employee who lived close to the shelter offered to stay and care for the dogs despite the risks involved.

"Then a ground invasion started and he thought 'This is too dangerous, I have to go'," Keuleers explains. "So we opened all the doors and put like 30 bags of 20kg dog food and then we had to leave — that was at the end of October."

Nine of the dogs have thus far found their way back to Al Err, she adds, after walking more than seven kilometres in the weeks that followed. Now, there are at least 15 dogs, over 300 cats, three donkeys, and one horse under the shelter's care in Nuseirat.

"He [Al Err] has been really upset about the donkeys and the horses, you know, they have to work much harder because there's no more electricity, and they have to carry big barrels of water — you have to pull them with carts because there's no water coming out of the taps," says Keuleers.

"And, unfortunately, a lot of people are acting out their pain on the donkeys and the horses, so they're really being beaten pretty badly."

Duties amidst a genocidal war

Sulala had many other volunteers on the ground in Gaza, but since the war, Keuleers says, people have naturally been "busy surviving," making them difficult to contact and less involved. "At this moment, on the ground, there is a vet who is volunteering and another person who is an employee."

She adds, "We are in a WhatsApp group with veterinarians from around the world," which allows Al Err and the team to seek advice or more specialised expertise when needed.

Al Err's older children are also part of the crew assisting him with duties, Keuleer shares, while the younger ones, including Al Err's youngest, seven-year-old Diana, who they affectionately call Dodo, used to accompany them on rounds to feed stray animals.