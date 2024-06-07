2023 was officially announced as the hottest year on record. But 2024 could very well throw up a new record.

From Thailand and Bangladesh to India, Nigeria, Mexico, and beyond, many countries are experiencing blazing heatwaves and unprecedented droughts as the mercury levels breach scorching marks.

A growing climate crisis, experts say, is exacerbating extreme weather events, resulting in soaring temperatures, more frequent droughts, and fiercer heatwaves.

And it is only going to get worse.

In India, a severe heatwave tearing through several parts of the country has killed hundreds of people due to heatstrokes. Bats are dropping dead, monkeys suffering heatstrokes and tigers venturing into human habitats in search of water.

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, two northern Indian states, as well as northeastern Odisha, government officials reported the death of at least 33 people, including election staff, due to heat-related problems last week.

"Heatwaves are a silent killer," says Aditi Mukherji, climate change adaptation and mitigation impact action platform director at CGIAR, the world's largest global agricultural innovation network and research partnership.

"High heat coupled with high humidity (that is, high wet bulb temperature) is lethal to humans as we are not physiologically equipped to work under such high heat and humidity," Mukherji tells TRTWorld.

"The number of heat-related deaths in India during the recent heatwaves should ring alarm bells," adds Mukherji, who co-wrote the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)'s latest synthesis report published in March 2023.

Experts cite the wet bulb temperature to explain the dangerous effects of intense heat on the human body.

Elevated wet bulb temperatures can be dangerous because the human body, which typically maintains an internal temperature of around 37 degree Celsius, releases heat through sweating, making it more difficult to dissipate excess warmth when both humidity and air temperature are high.

In extremely humid conditions, sweat can evaporate very slowly or not at all, leading not only to discomfort but also potentially to health issues.

Those without access to cooling facilities are most susceptible, Mukherji notes, adding that, like all climate impacts, "the most poor and the vulnerable are the most affected."

Record-breaking heat

"Climate and attribution science is clear, heatwaves are happening more frequently and with more extremes due to human-caused climate change," she says, citing IPCC reports and studies that "have clearly attributed heatwaves to the excess carbon dioxide emissions we have put in the atmosphere in the last 150 years."

She adds urban development has been so dependent on burning fossil fuels and decimating forests that it has resulted in climate change in the first place. In areas where trees have been replaced by concrete jungles, the "urban heat island effect" exacerbates heat.

On May 29, the capital city of New Delhi reported its highest temperature on record at 52.9 degrees Celsius, though days later, the government attributed the figure to a faulty weather sensor.

Even without the fault, Delhi and several other parts of India are experiencing temperatures close to 50 degree Celsius this year. According to the Reuters news agency, which cited the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature previously recorded in New Delhi was 48.4 degrees Celsius in May 1998.

Professor at Monash University's School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment in Australia, Dietmar Dommenget, tells TRTWorld the most apparent impact of skyrocketing temperatures affecting countries like India and elsewhere is that humans are getting into conditions that we are not used to, "and so, for every part of the world, we are warming typically over land — as will be in the current few decades — two to three degrees warmer than normal."

"When you start getting into 50 degrees — even for a country like India that is used to hot temperatures, 50 degrees is really dangerous, and it gets to a level where it becomes a problem for society," says Dommenget, who is also an editor at the Journal of Climate, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published semi-monthly by the American Meteorological Society.

According to the latest IPCC report, which CGIAR's Mukherji contributed to, there has been some progress in terms of more investments in renewables.

The very high-end temperature increases of 3.5 to four degrees by the end of this century were taken off the table due to current climate pledges, Mukherji says, "yet we are still on a track to a 2.7 to 3.1-degree world by 2100 — which is far too hot."

"The impacts at 1.2 degree world are already quite severe particularly for tropics like India and Southeast Asia," she explains. "Hence, while climate action is happening, it is not happening at the pace and quantum fast enough for what is needed to limit ourselves to a 1.5 to 2 degree world by end of the century."