Polling stations have opened across Europe as voters from 20 countries cast ballots in elections that are expected to shift the European Union’s parliament to the right and could reshape the future direction of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

War in Ukraine, the impact of climate policy on farmers and migration are some of the issues weighing on voters’ minds from Portugal in the west to the alpine nation of Austria to Poland in the east and Cyprus in the Mediterranean as they cast ballots to elect 720 members of the European Parliament on Sunday.

The voting marathon winds up a four-day election cycle that began in the Netherlands on Thursday. Official results of the polls, which are held every five years, cannot be published before the last polling stations in the 27 EU nations close – those in Italy at 11 pm (2100 GMT).

Unofficial estimates are due to trickle in from 1615 GMT, but results will only become clear on Monday.

An unofficial exit poll on Thursday suggested that Geert Wilders’ anti-migrant hard right party should make important gains in the Netherlands, even though a coalition of pro-European parties has probably pushed it into second place.

Should that trend continue, lawmakers will find it harder to pass legislation and make decisions.

Since the last EU election in 2019, populist or far-right parties now lead governments in three nations — Hungary, Slovakia and Italy — and are part of the ruling coalition in others, including Sweden, Finland and, soon, the Netherlands. Polls give the populists an advantage in France, Belgium, Austria and Italy.

Challenges facing the EU

The elections come at a testing time for voter confidence in a bloc of some 450 million people. Over the last five years, the EU has been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, an economic slump and an energy crisis fueled by the biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

The polls also mark the beginning of a period of uncertainty for the Europeans and their international partners. Beyond the wrangling to form political groups and establish alliances inside parliament, governments will compete to secure top EU jobs for their national officials.

Chief among them is the presidency of the powerful executive branch, the European Commission, which proposes laws and monitors their compliance. The commission also controls the EU’s purse strings, manages trade, and is Europe’s competition watchdog.