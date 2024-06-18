Dozens of North Korean soldiers had briefly crossed the heavily fortified border with the South and retreated after warning shots were fired.

It is the second such incident involving North Korean troops in two weeks, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday.

Seoul's military said they believed the latest crossing — like a previous one on June 9 — was accidental.

The two Koreas remain technically at war as the 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, with the demilitarised zone and line of control dividing the peninsula into one of the most heavily mined places in the world.

Seoul's military also said Tuesday that several North Korean soldiers had been injured when a landmine exploded near the border without revealing the date.

The North Koreans were working on creating "barren land" and laying mines along the border, an official from the JCS said, but ended up "suffering multiple casualties from repeated landmine explosion incidents during their work".

Even so, the North's military "appear to be recklessly pressing ahead with the operations," the official said.

Increased DMZ activity