Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin spoke by phone to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow's defence ministry has said.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Belousov and Austin had "exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine", noting the conversation took place "at the initiative of the American side".

"Andrei Belousov pointed to the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supply of US weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it continued. "Other issues were also discussed."

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder also reported the phone call took place, saying in a statement that Austin had "emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine".

He added it was Austin's first call with Belousov, who was appointed in May.

The United States is one of Ukraine's staunchest military backers, contributing billions of dollars worth of aid and drawing condemnation from Russia, which has accused Washington of "direct involvement" in the hostilities.

Russia has slammed the United States for its ongoing military support for Ukraine, and Washington recently gave Kiev the green light to use long-range US weapons on parts of Russia near the beleaguered city of Kharkiv.

'Consequences'