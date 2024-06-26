WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian, US defence chiefs discuss Ukraine conflict by phone
The US is one of Ukraine's staunchest military backers, contributing billions of dollars worth of aid and drawing condemnation from Russia, which has accused Washington of "direct involvement" in the hostilities.
Russian, US defence chiefs discuss Ukraine conflict by phone
Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder says it was Austin's first call with Belousov, who was appointed in May. / Photo: Reuters
June 26, 2024

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin spoke by phone to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow's defence ministry has said.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Belousov and Austin had "exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine", noting the conversation took place "at the initiative of the American side".

"Andrei Belousov pointed to the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supply of US weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it continued. "Other issues were also discussed."

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder also reported the phone call took place, saying in a statement that Austin had "emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine".

He added it was Austin's first call with Belousov, who was appointed in May.

The United States is one of Ukraine's staunchest military backers, contributing billions of dollars worth of aid and drawing condemnation from Russia, which has accused Washington of "direct involvement" in the hostilities.

Russia has slammed the United States for its ongoing military support for Ukraine, and Washington recently gave Kiev the green light to use long-range US weapons on parts of Russia near the beleaguered city of Kharkiv.

RelatedRussia warns US of 'consequences' after Ukrainian strike on Crimea

'Consequences'

Recommended

On Monday, the Kremlin warned the United States of "consequences" and summoned its ambassador after Moscow said a Ukrainian strike with a US missile in Crimea killed four people.

Ryder said at the time that the Ukrainians "make their own decisions".

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, meanwhile, blamed Russia for the fighting and reiterated the stance of most of the world - that Crimea, unilaterally annexed by Moscow in 2014, remains part of Ukraine.

Western weapons shipments to Ukraine have been an increasingly sore point for Moscow.

At a meeting with international news agencies this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned why Moscow couldn't do the same for foes of the West.

"Why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those (Western) countries?" Putin said.

He said last week that he "does not rule out" sending weapons to North Korea after he visited the reclusive country and signed a mutual defence pact.

Putin also warned South Korea not to arm Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust