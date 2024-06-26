WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beat Czechia to take Crescent Stars to Euro knockout stage
Coach hails Hakan Calhanoglu as complete player after a rocket of a goal helps his side beat Czechia 2-1, firing them into knockout stages of Euros for the first time in 16 years.
Türkiye beat Czechia to take Crescent Stars to Euro knockout stage
Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match against Czechia. / Photo: AFP
June 26, 2024

Türkiye have held off a spirited comeback from Czechia and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph that confirmed second place in Euro 2024 Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.

The Czechs needed a win on Wednesday to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Türkiye captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 51st-minute strike made matters even worse, but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.

Türkiye, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.

"This is just the start," Tosun said.

"I'm delighted with my goal. We spoke about it beforehand, how this is exactly the time for it."

The Crescent Stars will face Austria on Tuesday in Leipzig.

Recommended

TRT World'sLance Santos has more from Hamburg, Germany.

Tough competition

Türkiye have played in six European tournaments so far: 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, and currently playing 2024.

The Crescent Stars' best performance was in 2008 after reaching the semi-finals.

Türkiye also qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1950, 1954 and 2002.

Their biggest achievement so far was securing the bronze medal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to powerhouse and eventual World Cup winner Brazil in the semi-finals but beating South Korea 3-2 to secure the third place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust