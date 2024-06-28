When US President Joe Biden and his rival in the upcoming presidential election, Donald Trump, took the podium on June 27 (Thursday) in a widely-watched debate, Americans must have been glued to their TV and mobile screens.

But the rest of the world was also watching.

This was the first of two presidential debates. During the event, contestants share their domestic and foreign policies and how they intend to deal with pressing issues.

One of the biggest crises facing the world is Israel’s war in Gaza in which more than 37,600 people, most of them women and children, have been killed. The US is Israel’s most important ally and has been arming Tel Aviv despite facing criticism and protests.

Naturally, the world wanted to know what the two leaders had to say about the fate of more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, where food shortage is so severe that international air organisations fear starvation.

Here’s what they said about Gaza

Biden did not even use the word “Palestinian”.

His Republican rival Trump did something worse. He used the word, but only as a slur.

“[Biden] has become like a Palestinian. But they don’t like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one,” Trump said while criticising the US president for not letting Israel “finish the job” in Gaza.

Perhaps the only time the Palestinians were mentioned in a favourable tone was when the debate moderator, Dana Bash, asked Biden what “additional leverage” he’d use to end the Gaza war. The United States wields significant influence on Tel Aviv as its main diplomatic, financial and military backer.

In response, Biden laid the entire blame for the war, currently in its 266th day, on Hamas.

He insisted Hamas was the “only one who wants the war to continue”, even though the resistance group agreed to a version of the ceasefire deal back in May.

“Everyone from the United Nations Security Council, straight through to the G7, to the Israelis and Netanyahu himself have endorsed the plan I put forward,” Biden said, referring to his three-phase plan involving the release of remaining hostages, Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, a surge in aid and a path to a permanent end to hostilities.

Biden’s claim lacks authenticity given that the Israeli premier threw the US-backed proposal into doubt as recently as June 23. The Associated Press reported last Sunday that Netanyahu would only be willing to agree to a “partial” cease-fire deal, which would not end the war.

Biden said his administration was providing Israel with “all the weapons they need and when they need them”. The “only thing” Biden has denied Israel is 2,000-pound bombs that “don’t work very well” in populated areas, he said.