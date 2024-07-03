An anti-settlement watchdog group has said Israeli authorities are scheduled to approve or advance the construction of over 6,000 new illegal settlement homes in the occupied West Bank in the coming days.

Peace Now said on Tuesday the Higher Planning Committee, the Israeli body responsible for illegal settlement planning, is set to approve the construction at meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

A spokesperson for COGAT, the Israeli body that oversees the committee, declined to comment.

According to Peace Now, the illegal settlements include over 1,000 units in the Gvaot settlement, which has about 60 units, and another one in the Yakir settlement.

Some 3,623 units are to be approved for depositing and 2,393 are to be validated, Peace Now said.

The watchdog noted that 2023 was a record year for the promotion of building plans, with 12,349 units promoted in illegal settlements.

Dismantling political solutions