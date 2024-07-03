Kenyan President William Ruto is often called ‘Zakayo’, the Swahili equivalent of Zacchaeus, the infamous tax collector from the Bible known for his wealth and greed.

Events over the past few weeks might have buttressed Kenyans’ none-too-positive views about their leader.

For over two weeks, Kenyans have been protesting a new tax bill that would raise taxes on essential items and services, including bread, fuel, sanitary towels, diapers, and mobile money transactions.

As the protests turned violent, with at least 39 people killed and 360 injured, President Ruto was forced to concede when he withdrew the controversial bill.

However, the country’s already struggling economy has been depriving Kenyans of basic necessities for a long time, and they say the tax bill was merely a catalyst for their widespread outrage.

They have no intention of ending their protests until their demands are met, including an economy free of bribery, an end to excessive government spending, improved infrastructure services, and solutions to unemployment.

Tax-loan dilemma

Ruto's bill aimed to generate over $2.7 billion for Kenya's $30.6 billion budget in 2024-2025, a crucial component of the country's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which pushed the government to proceed with the finance bill despite the widespread protests.

The government argued that the tax hikes were necessary to manage Kenya's substantial debt, totalling approximately 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), roughly 70 percent of the country's GDP.

Ruto is seemingly confronted with two challenging options in his pursuit of urgently needed funds: either raising taxes or taking on more loans.

However, amidst widespread criticism of the extravagant lives of statesmen, another immediate solution emerges: halting the spending spree, which is a major source of frustration for Kenyans.

According to a report released by the country's auditor general in February this year, the office of the deputy president spent 10.2 million shillings ($70,000) on curtains and allocated around $50,000 for furniture.

“Over the past few weeks, we've heard the government repeatedly urging us to live within our means. However, this advice contrasts sharply with the lavish lifestyles of our leaders,” says Stellar Swakei, a senior researcher at Standard Investment Bank based in Nairobi.

“As tax hikes are proposed to boost revenues, citizens witness misappropriations, mismanagement, and corruption, which feels like emptying pockets to feed palaces,” she tells TRT World.

When Ruto became Kenya's deputy president in 2013 under Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 50 percent. By 2019, it had risen to 61 percent.

Ruto assumed the presidency in 2022, right after the global pandemic left indelible marks on the country’s economy. The debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeds 72 percent, recent data says.

Ruto's two years in office were not solely responsible for Kenya's cumulative economic problems.

In 2016, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission estimated that Kenya was losing approximately $6 billion, a third of its state budget, annually to corruption.