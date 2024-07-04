US President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in the first presidential debate against his potential Republican challenger Donald Trump has intensified concerns over the Democrat’s mental fitness to lead the world’s strongest military and economic power.

Biden will be 82 shortly after election day in November, while Trump turned 78 last month – making them two of the oldest candidates ever to run for the US presidency.

While Trump’s performance in the debate was no better as he repeatedly distorted facts and evaded pressing issues, it is Biden on whom the spotlight is focussed.

Less than a week after the debate in Atlanta, public support for the US President has dipped to alarming levels, with even his own party members openly calling on him to withdraw from the race.

Leading up to the November 5 elections, Biden’s June 27 performance sent waves of concern among the nation’s voters, as the president appeared to struggle to organise and articulate his thoughts and faced memory challenges — more than once.

The White House, however, pushed back at the criticism over the president’s health and cognitive abilities, with spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre attributing Biden's debate performance to nothing but a "bad night" compounded by a cold.

When asked to clarify Biden’s mental health and whether the president has “Alzheimer's or any form of dementia or degenerative illness that cause these sorts of lapses”, Jean-Pierre responded with a dismissive tone, saying, “I have an answer for you. Are you ready for it? It’s a no.”

“I would not see this as an episode. I would see this as what it was and what we believe it to be, which is, it was a bad night and on top of that, he had a cold,” she added.

However, polls show that voters have been uneasy about Biden's age and mental capabilities for months, with a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur exacerbating these concerns in February.

In the 388-page report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents, Special Counsel Hur described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory," citing several public incidents of the president appearing confused, speaking incoherently, and stumbling.

In late February, this report led Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck to introduce a congressional resolution urging Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office due to his age and cognitive decline.

In support of his resolution, the congressman stated, "The Hur report officially addressed what many Americans have long witnessed with their own eyes – that President Biden is no longer fit to successfully discharge the critical duties of his office."

Public concerns intensify

Public and unscripted appearances have never been Biden's strong suit, and the president's gaffes, such as mixing upthe names of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and referring to him as the leader of Mexico, have only fueled doubts about his mental fitness.