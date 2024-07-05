Hamas has said that it rejects foreign intervention that seeks to flout Palestine’s will for the future of Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the movement declared its refusal of "any plans, projects, or proposals that aim to bypass the Palestinian will regarding the future of Gaza, and any statements or positions that support plans to bring foreign forces into the region under any pretext or justification."

"Ruling Gaza after repelling the (Israeli) aggression is a purely Palestinian matter, to be agreed upon by all sectors of our people, who will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of external solutions that undermine our fundamental rights to freedom and self-determination," the statement added.

In June, The Washington Post reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed a “day after” plan for Gaza with US officials during his visit to Washington.

According to the plan, "a steering committee headed by the United States and moderate Arab partners. An international force – potentially including troops from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco – would oversee security, with US troops providing command and control and logistics from outside Gaza probably in Egypt."

"Gradually, a Palestinian force would take responsibility for local security," the Post added.

Related 'Progress' in prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Israel's Gallant

Indirect talks resuming

Hamas' statement came as indirect negotiations between Israel and the movement resumed, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, to reach a prisoner exchange agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.