Aladdins's fast food restaurant in a west London suburb is packed with its usual throng of school children at 4pm, trying to cram in after-school snacks before reaching home.

On a June afternoon, alongside orders of chicken wings and chips, they ask for cans of Evoca. "It's a brand of cola, and we've been stocking it for a few months now instead of the Coca-Cola," restaurant manager Suleman Sarwar told TRT World.

He said the decision to stop selling the popular brand came almost "immediately" after the war in Gaza began in October, as boycott campaigns quickly zeroed in on companies with alleged ties to Israel and the US. Coca-Cola denies the claim.

"We wanted to take action, to do our part in not supporting the genocide that we saw unfolding before us," he added.

Sarwar said he and his team started looking into Coke alternatives and conducted feasibility studies which took a few months, before they were able to officially switch suppliers.

During this time, while still selling their existing stock of Coca-Cola, several irate customers vehemently questioned the restaurant's choice in stocking the well-known brand.

"It just shows we have discerning customers, critical thinkers who are politically aware and concerned about ethical consumerism. If brands have a perceived connection to Israel, consumers will search for alternatives. They want to make sure their spending aligns with their values," Sarwar said.

Solidarity boycott

Aladdin's isn't alone.

The owner of Meat & Eat restaurant in Wolverhampton, in central England posted: "Every time you drink it (Coca-Cola), it's like a bullet in a Palestinian. We're boycotting guys!"

Across the United Kingdom and Ireland, shops and restaurants have shown their solidarity by swapping Coca-Cola with brands that are deemed to have more conscientious values. And alternative cola companies are rising to meet this shift in demand.

There's the Sweden based Palestine Cola, launched by the Hassoun brothers who originally hail from Safad in occupied Palestine.

In March this year, the company said it sold a million cans in a week, with the owners rushing to produce more.

Then there's Salaam Cola which launched in May 2022, with dual headquarters in Türkiye and the UK, where it’s also sold. Founder Aykiz Shah, 26, told TRT World that her company now produces and sells six millions cans per month "and the demand is only increasing."

Shah added, Salaam Cola's mission is "to stand against brands associated with funding war crimes or profiting from stolen Palestinian land."

The soft drink company saw a spike in sales in December 2023 when the product first launched in the UK. "We have since expanded to 1.5 litre bottles and water also to give people a genocide free and a ethical option for all products," Shah said.

Why has cola fallen flat?

The United States-based Coca-Cola brand has been around since the late 1800s. It opened its first franchised soft drinks plant in Israel in the 1960s, and since then Coke has lost its symbolic sparkle, at least among some in the Middle East.

In 1966, the Arab League launched a boycott against Coke, continuing its official sporadic ban of Israeli companies and Israeli-made goods, which is only ambiguously enforced, since the founding of Israel in 1948.

More recently in November, just a month after the start of Israel's assault on Gaza, the Turkish parliament removed Coca-Cola bottles and Nestle instant coffee from its restaurants, with a parliamentary source citing a "public outcry" against the brands.

Nestle owns a controlling stake in Osem, an Israeli food manufacturer that operates in occupied Palestine. Nestle said it temporarily shut down one of its production plants in Israel in October as a "precaution," becoming the first consumer products giant to announce such a response during the war.

Egyptians too have expressed their outrage against the neighbouring war by boycotting Coke in lieu of public protests, which are generally discouraged in the country.

Though the economic impact on Israeli and US economies is questionable, the Coke boycott holds strong symbolic importance to all parties and has long been used to make a statement against Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.

Aisha Ijaz, an expert in brand management and consumer behaviour, explains one reason people boycott brands during times of war is a loss of trust in the government to effect change.

"People may feel powerless and see boycotting as a direct way to influence economic conditions in the offending countries, impacting their economies negatively.

"Psychologically, this act of boycotting allows individuals to express dissent and show solidarity with affected parties, giving them a sense of agency and participation in a global cause."

Cola revolution

Anti-Coke actions are often closely tied to current political events. In 2003, as a response to the US-led "war on terror," Mecca Cola was quick to offer a fizzy alternative, with its founder French-Tunisian Tawfik Mathlouthi, coining the catchphrase, "Don't drink stupid, drink with commitment."