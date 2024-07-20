WORLD
Biden slams Trump’s claims, says my administration is delivering
US President posts a series of tweets criticising Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, asserting that the former president's economic plans would lead to even higher inflation.
Joe Biden is currently isolating at Delaware because of his Covd-19 diagnosis. / Photo: AA  / Photo: AA Archive
July 20, 2024

US President Joe Biden has taken to X to respond to former President Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday night, Biden addressed several claims made by Trump during the RNC and contrasted them with his administration's achievements.

Biden began by countering Trump’s statement about the “electric vehicle mandate,” which Trump claimed he would eliminate on his first day in office.

Biden posted: "He [Trump] said he’ll end the 'electric vehicle mandate' on day one. Donald, there is no electric car mandate. And American manufacturing is booming under my administration." The response aimed to highlight the success of Biden's economic policies.

Lowering costs and inflation

In another tweet, Biden tackled Trump’s claim about tax cuts, which Trump hailed as the “biggest tax cuts ever”.

He pointed out the contradiction in Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, noting: "He bragged about giving 'the biggest tax cuts ever' to his billionaire buddies. But the deal is that his Project 2025 agenda would raise taxes on the middle class."

The US president also addressed Trump’s promise to tackle inflation, referencing a Wall Street Journal article that contradicted Trump’s claims: "He said he’ll end inflation, but even the Wall Street Journal published an article agreeing: Trump’s Project 2025 would cause even more inflation. My economic plan is lowering costs and inflation." Most of Biden’s posts aimed to highlight the success of his own economic strategy in contrast to Trump’s proposed solutions.

Mounting pressure on Biden

As the US president recovers from Covid-19 at his Delaware beach house, prepared to resume his campaign next week, a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have urged him to withdraw from the race.

Despite nearly three dozen members calling for him to step aside following a challenging debate against Trump, Biden remained resolute.

He planned to confront what he described as Trump’s "dark vision" and continued to rely on close family and aides as he navigated this mounting pressure.

SOURCE:TRT World
