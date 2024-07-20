US President Joe Biden has taken to X to respond to former President Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday night, Biden addressed several claims made by Trump during the RNC and contrasted them with his administration's achievements.

Biden began by countering Trump’s statement about the “electric vehicle mandate,” which Trump claimed he would eliminate on his first day in office.

Biden posted: "He [Trump] said he’ll end the 'electric vehicle mandate' on day one. Donald, there is no electric car mandate. And American manufacturing is booming under my administration." The response aimed to highlight the success of Biden's economic policies.

Lowering costs and inflation

In another tweet, Biden tackled Trump’s claim about tax cuts, which Trump hailed as the “biggest tax cuts ever”.

He pointed out the contradiction in Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, noting: "He bragged about giving 'the biggest tax cuts ever' to his billionaire buddies. But the deal is that his Project 2025 agenda would raise taxes on the middle class."