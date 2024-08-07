Sri Lanka's ruling party has nominated a scion of the controversial Rajapaksa family to challenge the incumbent president in September 21 polls, the first since the country's unprecedented economic meltdown.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party on Wednesday named Namal Rajapaksa, 38, as its candidate at a ceremony at their party office in the capital Colombo.

"After careful consideration, the party decided to make Namal Rajapaksa our presidential candidate," SLPP Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said.

Namal was a former sports minister under his father Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency, which ended in January 2015.

His uncle, Gotabaya, also won the presidency in November 2019 but was forced out during the economic crisis in 2022.

The entry of a Rajapaksa into the fray formalised a widening split in the government ahead of the election.

Splits in nationalist party

A majority of legislators from the SLPP had wanted the party to back their new ally, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, after praising him for turning the economy around after the 2022 crisis.