The ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh seems to have caught India off guard, with experts describing the change of regime in the South Asian nation as a major setback for Indian diplomacy.

New Delhi initially responded with deafening silence to the overthrow of an ostensibly pro-India government in Dhaka but later acknowledged that former premier Hasina, 76, had landed in the national capital.

Delhi’s hosting of Hasina came in the wake of her hasty flight from Dhaka after weeks-long violent protests, which were heavily tinged with anti-India sentiments.

The Indian government had to evacuate more than 7,000 students and professionals from Bangladesh last month as protests against the Awami League government took a violent turn.

Analysts say the latest developments in Bangladesh constitute a major setback for India, which has emerged in recent years as a regional powerhouse with global ambitions that match those of China, the largest Asian economy.

India’s economy, estimated at $3.7 trillion, has grown at roughly seven percent a year in the last decade to become the fifth largest in the world. In tandem with its economic might has grown its diplomatic influence in South Asia, even though smaller nations in the region might view New Delhi as an affluent elder sibling they love to hate.

India has enjoyed warm relations with Bangladesh since it midwifed the latter’s birth at the end of a full-fledged war with Pakistan in 1971. Bilateral ties improved to unforeseen levels after 2009 when Hasina returned to power in Dhaka, with the two countries forging a deep economic and security partnership.

But the ouster of Hasina’s government on the heels of an India Out campaign has put the close alliance between the two nations in jeopardy.

“India has suffered a major geopolitical blow in Bangladesh. It’s dealing with something that’s close to a nightmare scenario,” says Michael Kugelman, Washington-based director for the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.

Speaking to TRT World, Kugelman says India has long seen Hasina and the Awami League as the “only viable option” for India while viewing any alternative as detrimental to its regional interests.

India would be in a better position today had it tried to develop a relationship with some of the other parties in the anti-Awami League camp, he says.

Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in power since 2014, enjoy a “very close personal relationship” that originated from their similar positions on issues like the handling of opposition and Islamic religious parties.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and two-time premier Khaleda Zia—Hasina’s de facto rival who’s widely considered pro-Pakistan—was sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption in 2018 during the Awami League’s rule.

Another opposition party, Jamaat-e-Islami, also faced repeated crackdowns under Awami League’s long reign, with its top leaders getting capital punishment after controversial trials for alleged war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence.

‘Losing the region’

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who served as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in Pakistan’s Senate, tells TRT World that the recent developments in Bangladesh point to a wider regional trend where smaller countries are spinning out of India’s orbit of influence one after another.

Calling the popular uprising in Bangladesh a “devastating blow” to India, Sayed says New Delhi has lost its closest political, strategic and ideological ally in the region.

“India has not only lost Bangladesh, it’s fast losing the region. [The] Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh are closer to Pakistan and China than [they are to] India, which has put all its eggs in the American basket,” he says.