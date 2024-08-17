Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor Jeff Monson has visited Türkiye almost two months after converting to Islam in a show of support for Gaza, the besieged Palestinian enclave subjected to a deadly war by Israel since October 7, 2023.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus hosted Monson along with Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, a member of the South African parliament and the grandson of legendary South African leader Nelson Mandela, on Friday.

"I would like to sincerely thank our two esteemed brothers for their courageous stance on the side of justice and humanity against the oppression of Israel," Kurtulmus said.

Monson has cited solidarity with Palestinians as one of the motivations for his change in faith.

"I feel really close when I looked upon the people from Gaza. They showed love, they showed compassion. They praised Allah, they hugged each other, and I (thought), I want this," the MMA fighter said.

He further elaborated on his experience as a Catholic. "I saw the actions of Christians, especially Christian leaders in the United States, and I was like ... this is not, I think, what God intended," he added.