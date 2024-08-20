Ramallah occupied West Bank – Mohammad Hoshieh was obsessed with football.

His family would fall into a fit of giggles every time he imitated sports commentators, as he often enjoyed doing.

So it was particularly tragic when the 12-year-old was fatally shot by Israeli occupation soldiers as he headed home from his cherished football practice on June 14.

His mother, Haneen Abu Ghwailah, spent eight days by his side as he lay unconscious in an intensive care unit before he succumbed to his wounds.

"I kept praying that he would wake up," the 37-year-old told TRT World. "It was very difficult," she added as her voice cracked and tears streamed down her face.

Her son's well-worn football sweater, gloves and trainers still adorn the side table at the entrance of her home, along with his Rubik's cube and the prayer beads he used to hold, in a shrine-like corner honouring his short life.

The killing of her son, she continued, is part of Israel's longstanding efforts to ethnically cleanse Palestine of its residents. "They don't want us to be here as a whole," she noted.

'Intent to kill children'

Since October, lethal violence by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has spiked, in parallel with the country's war on besieged Gaza, in which more than 40,000 Palestinians, including over 16,000 children, have been killed.

While the most recent increase in killings can be pegged to October 7, it is in no way the starting point. The United Nations (UN) had already declared 2022 to be the deadliest for Palestinians, including children, in the occupied West Bank in two decades.

The rate of killings has shot up even further over the past 10 months. The latest figures by the UN's children's agency, UNICEF, noted a 250 percent increase in the killing of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. One Palestinian child has been killed every two days on average since October, the statement said.

Such systematic killings by Israeli soldiers, rights groups say, take place amid near-total impunity.

"It is clear that Israeli authorities and soldiers have an intent to kill Palestinian children," Ayed Abu Eqtaish, Accountability Program Director at Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), told TRT World.

He noted that in the last period, soldiers have increasingly used other means of intentional killing. "What we've noticed is that they are increasingly preventing ambulances from transferring the wounded children and they leave them to bleed out, or they shoot them dead after they have been injured."