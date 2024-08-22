Türkiye has rebuffed allegations made in some media outlets that the Turkish National Agency is misallocating funds provided by the European Union.

All applications submitted to the Turkish National Agency are evaluated by independent experts from outside the agency, and projects eligible for grants are selected accordingly, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It further stressed that all supported activities are implemented in line with the rules published by the European Commission and under its supervision.

Since 2004, the Turkish National Agency has been providing opportunities for Turkish citizens to pursue educational, internship, and volunteer programs abroad, facilitating both individual and professional development