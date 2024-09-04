Donald Trump has said he has plans that are "guaranteed" to end the war in Ukraine, but will only reveal them if he wins the US presidential election in November.

The former US president and current Republican nominee is locked in a neck-and-neck race with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"If I win, as president-elect, I'll have a deal made, guaranteed. That's a war that shouldn't have happened," Trump said on the Lex Fridman podcast released on Tuesday.

"I have a very exacting plan how to stop Ukraine and Russia, And I have a certain idea — maybe not a plan, but an idea — for China," he added.

"But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I'm not going to be able to use them; they'll be very unsuccessful. You know, part of it's surprise, right?"

The comments echo the move by Trump loyalists in Congress earlier this year, when they tanked a bipartisan immigration plan reportedly because they did not want the Biden-Harris administration to earn credit on one of the 2024 election's biggest issues.