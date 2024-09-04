When businessman Tanvir Siddiqi reached out to his friends with excitement on Tuesday, he was struggling to find the right words to express his joy over the Bangladesh cricket team’s historic Test series win against Pakistan.

But the breathless joy was not his alone.

Around the country, millions of Bangladeshis celebrated the victory – as the country savoured a rare moment of sporting glory during a tumultuous time.

“It’s hard to put into words how monumental this is for Bangladesh,” Siddiqi, 41, tells TRT World. “Given the current situation in Bangladesh, the significance of this victory is immense.”

The South Asian nation had just experienced one of the most violent periods of civil unrest, which ended the 15-year iron-fisted rule of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

Over 800 people—mostly students and ordinary citizens—had lost their lives, and the nation is still grappling with the aftermath.

Even cricket, the country’s most popular sport that often serves as a unifying force during challenging times, had failed to capture the attention of fans like Siddiqi, who are still reeling from the collective trauma.

All that changed on a balmy September afternoon.

Leading the celebrations was Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, the leader of the interim government, who congratulated captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in a phone call.

“The whole nation is proud of you,” Younus was quoted as saying by his office.

The Dhaka Tribune, a popular daily, succinctly summarised the nation's mood in a report headlined "Winners."

"This series win is emblematic of broader transformation within Bangladesh," it said, adding that the victory embodied the "resilience, determination, and the spirit of a nation that wants to achieve more than what was expected of it".

Star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz – declared the player of the series in Rawalpindi – dedicated his award to the “martyred student protesters”, acknowledging their role in the ouster of Hasina.

Bangladesh's Test cricket journey began in 2000, but it took the Tigers – as the team is popularly called – four years to achieve their first series win against Zimbabwe in 2004. They then had to wait another five years for their next Test series victory.

Nation in transition

The South Asian nation is still grappling with the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule and the 20-day protests marked by unprecedented violence.

Many view Yunus’s assuming leadership as the first step toward rebuilding the nation from the remnants of a repressive regime.