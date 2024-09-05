US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are running neck-and-neck in the 2024 presidential election in key swing states, according to the latest polls released by CNN.

As both candidates make a final push to persuade Americans for their votes in the November 5 election, Harris and Trump are hyper-focused on the six crucial battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris leads Trump by a margin of 50 percent to 44 percent in Wisconsin and holds the lead in Michigan with 48 percent versus Trump's 43 percent.

Trump has the advantage in Arizona, with 49 percent of the vote among likely voters compared to 44 percent for Harris.

But the numbers are a toss-up in the three other swing states. In Georgia and Nevada, Harris leads Trump by a razor-thin margin, with the vice president tallying 48 percent of the vote to Trump's 47 percent.

Both candidates are in a dead heat in Pennsylvania, where they are tied at 47 percent.

Add to the mix that nearly 15 percent of likely voters said they have not yet decided on either candidate, and that leaves all six swing states literally up for grabs with just nine weeks before Election Day.

Road to White House: Pennsylvania, Georgia

The polls were conducted after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and the results suggest that the path to victory for the candidates runs through Pennsylvania and Georgia.