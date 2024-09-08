WORLD
3 MIN READ
Imran Khan's supporters rally in Pakistan, defying roadblocks, protests ban
PTI's massive demonstration in Islamabad drew thousands of supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan despite attempts by the authorities to block access to the capital with roadblocks and containers.
Imran Khan's supporters rally in Pakistan, defying roadblocks, protests ban
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former country’s prime minister Imran Khan gather in force despite government efforts to stop them. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 8, 2024

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan have gathered in Islamabad despite authorities' attempts to block the protesters' main routes into the capital, AFP journalists noted.

The demonstration, led by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is the largest in Islamabad since the retired international cricketer was jailed last year on several charges, some of them still before the courts.

Protesters on Sunday cleared containers used by Pakistani authorities to block major roads into Islamabad ahead of the demonstration.

"They closed the city with containers. But despite this, thousands are here. They cannot stop this motivation and emotions the people have right now," Humayun Mohmand, a PTI senator, told AFP.

RelatedPakistan court sentences Imran Khan, wife to 7 years for unlawful marriage

Khan's arrest

Recommended

In jail since August 2023, Khan insists along with his party that the charges against him are designed to prevent him from returning to office.

Backed by the military, which wields enormous influence, he rose to power in 2018 by standing against widespread corruption embedded in the country's revolving door of dynastic politics.

But he was ousted in 2022 after falling out with the military establishment.

That furthered a sense of helplessness and frustration among many Pakistanis who want the generals to stay out of politics in a country that has been ruled by the military on and off for much of its history, and where a civilian prime minister has never served a full term.

Khan's first arrest, on corruption charges in May 2023, sparked nationwide demonstrations by supporters expressing anger at the army.

In response, the army orchestrated a massive crackdown on the PTI.

RelatedUN rights group demands immediate release of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control