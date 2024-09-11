WORLD
US nods $1.3B in military aid to Egypt
Israel's war in Gaza has increased Washington's reliance on Cairo for diplomatic efforts.
Cairo remains a close regional ally of Washington. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2024

The Biden administration is overriding conditions on military aid to Egypt, a State Department spokesperson said, granting the US ally its full allocation of $1.3 billion this year for the first time during this administration.

The announcement on Wednesday comes as Washington has relied heavily on Cairo — a longstanding US ally — to mediate so far unsuccessful talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire deal to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza.

Of the $1.3 billion in US foreign military financing allocated to Egypt, $320 million is subject to conditions that have meant at least some of that sum has been withheld in recent years.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Wednesday that he would waive a certification requirement on $225 million citing "the US national security interest", the spokesperson said by email.

"This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt's specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalise a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict," the spokesperson said.

Cairo has remained a close regional ally of Washington.

Israel's war on Gaza, which came after the October 7 attacks by Palestinian fighters on southern Israel, has increased Washington's reliance on Cairo for diplomatic efforts like the ceasefire talks.

Much needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza also enters from Egypt.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
