Yemen's Houthi group has reported successful military operation with new hypersonic missile targeting military site in Jaffa, Israel.

"It forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy's history," the military spokesperson for the Houthis said in a statement on Sunday.

Nine Israelis were injured with minor wounds as they rushed to shelters following the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen towards central Israel.

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said that “following the alerts activated in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was detected entering the country from the east and landed in an open area without causing any injuries."

The army added that the missile was launched from Yemen, and the explosive sounds heard moments earlier were due to the interceptor missiles. The Israeli army also said the results of the interception are under investigation.

Daily Haaretz reported that the missile, fired from Yemen, landed in an open area in central Israel on Sunday morning. Following its detection, numerous alarms were activated in illegal settlements across central Israel, and interceptor missiles were launched from both the Arrow and Iron Dome systems. The army is still determining whether the interception was fully successful.

Haaretz also said fragments from the interceptor missiles landed at a train station on the outskirts of Modi'in in central Israel, causing damage.