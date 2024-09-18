Everyone who has followed the 76 years of Israeli occupation of Palestine has their memories to relate to.

In that sense, Palestine went beyond more transnational solidarity, which manifests itself through protests organised on the streets, to engrave itself into the collective memory of the world.

Any talk of Palestine brings to mind not only the Palestinian flag or the traditional headdress called keffiyah, but actual images of people or scenes from an event.

Is it the iconic, black and white picture of Palestinian resistance fighter Leila Khaled with the keffiyah draped on her head and a Kalashnikov in her hand?

Or is it the grainy video of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s famous speech at the United Nations where he announced to thunderous applause, “Today I come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter's gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand.”?

Grassroots resistance

As the resistance against the Israeli occupation became more grassroots throughout the years and turned into street protests, it became part of popular culture through photos or videos of children throwing stones against the most advanced tanks of the era.

For example, during the First Intifada that lasted six years (1987-93), eight-year-old Ramzi Aburadwan became the symbol of resistance.

At a time when the discussion about “post-heroic warfare” was on the rise, images of youth, rather than celebrities, became the new inspirations for the coming generations.

In the second Intifada, also known as Al Aqsa Intifada, the fate of two boys, Muhammad al-Durrah and Faris Odeh, shocked the world. Muhammad and his father, Jamal al-Durrah, were caught in the crossfire between Israel and Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

As his father was shouting and covering his son from the event, cameras showed 12-year-old Muhammad being killed. Similarly, 14-year-old Faris was shot by Israeli troops as he was throwing stones at a tank.

Years have passed since these incidents, but the black book of Israel has expanded even further and kept taking the lives of innocents, from 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian journalist, to six-year-old Hind Rajab, whose last recorded phone call was a heartbreaking call for help.

Israeli police attacked Abu Akleh’s funeral, and investigations on the car that Hind took cover showed that the Israeli army fired 335 rounds of bullets.

Unfortunately, the brutality hasn’t stopped there and has not only targeted Palestinians but also those who show solidarity with Palestinians as well.

Civilians from different parts of the world travelled to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Palestinians. Some of them fell victim to Israeli aggression.

The most recent example of this was American-Turkish citizen 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. She was a member of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), which has been active in Palestine since 2001.

Israeli soldiers killed Eygi on September 6 as she and her colleagues were protesting the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.