Russia's counter-offensive to retake territory captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region has been "stopped", a spokesperson from Ukraine's military administration set up in the area claimed.

"They tried to attack from the flanks, but they were stopped there," spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky said on Wednesday. "The situation was stabilised and today everything is under control, they are not successful," he said.

There is no immediate response from Russia.

Russia earlier this month said it had seized several villages back from Ukraine in the Kursk region, where Kiev has held on to swathes of land since its surprise incursion in early August.

Dmytrashkivsky also said there were "several thousand" Russian civilians in areas occupied by Ukrainian troops.

"In some settlements there are more than 100 people, more than 200, more than 500," he said. Russia has not said how many of its civilians remain in the Kiev-controlled areas, saying only that around 130,000 have fled.

The Ukrainian military official admitted "some minor success" by Moscow.

"The Russians entered one of the settlements. They started fighting for another settlement, but that was it," he said.

It was not possible to verify these claims independently.