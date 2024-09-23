Hamas's Gaza-based leader Yahya Sinwar has been incommunicado for a long time, but in the past few days, Israeli media has been debating his possible death –despite a lack of evidence.

Experts tell TRT World that this could be yet another Israeli tactic to lure Sinwar into a trap.

“These are Israeli allegations and rumors meant to push him to release a recorded video so they can track him and gun him down,” Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, tells TRT World.

Multiple Israeli media outlets, including the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, reported that Sinwar may have died in strikes targeting tunnels where he is thought to be hiding.

A key figure in Hamas, Sinwar has long been a high-value target for Israel. Since the October 7 uprising, Israel has been especially intent on killing him.

“We will strive to find him, attack him, and have them replace the head of the political bureau again,” Israel's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said on August 7.

Sinwar succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as the chief of Hamas' political bureau, after Haniyeh was assassinated by Israel in Iran after attending the inauguration of the country's new president on July 31.

Yet, despite intensified Israeli efforts to track him, including strikes on suspected tunnel hideouts, Israeli authorities have acknowledged that there is no concrete evidence confirming Sinwar’s death.

In a Haaretz report, Israeli security officials were quoted as saying that Israel has bombed tunnels where Sinwar was thought to be hiding, yet “no clear evidence” pointed to him being harmed, as no remains of his were found.

Sinwar has managed to evade Israeli intelligence, largely due to a low-tech communications system developed during his time in prison, which protects him from Israel's sophisticated surveillance network, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journalon September 16.