US President Joe Biden has asked world leaders to prevent "full-scale war" over Lebanon, as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said in his farewell address to the global body on Tuesday.

"In fact (it) remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely," Biden said.

The UN General Assembly, the high point of the diplomatic calendar, comes as Lebanese authorities say Israeli strikes killed 558 people — 50 of them children.

UN Security Council member France called for an emergency meeting on the crisis, as the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell warned "We are almost in a full-fledged war."

Biden also pushed again for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, telling the global body it was time to "end this war."

It is unclear what progress can be made to defuse the situation in Lebanon as the efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel has relentlessly pounded since October 2023, have come to nothing.