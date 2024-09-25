Türkiye's communications director has responded to criticism from Austria's Foreign Ministry over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comparison of Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany.

In a statement, Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan's remarks at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York were "not just an analogy" but rather an "effort to help those who support this genocide to look themselves in the mirror."

The statement accused those disturbed by the comments of being complicit in "the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians."

Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it did generations ago with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity," Erdogan said in his address to the General Assembly.