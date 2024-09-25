WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish official slams Austria's criticism of Erdogan remarks on Netanyahu
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks were not just an analogy, adding that those who were disturbed by them are complicit in genocide of Palestinians.
Turkish official slams Austria's criticism of Erdogan remarks on Netanyahu
"President Erdogan used this comparison to make the point understandable to broad audiences to draw attention to one of the worst episodes of ethnic cleansing and genocide of our time," Altun says. / Photo: AA Archive
September 25, 2024

Türkiye's communications director has responded to criticism from Austria's Foreign Ministry over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comparison of Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany.

In a statement, Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan's remarks at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York were "not just an analogy" but rather an "effort to help those who support this genocide to look themselves in the mirror."

The statement accused those disturbed by the comments of being complicit in "the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians."

Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it did generations ago with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity," Erdogan said in his address to the General Assembly.

Related'UN, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza?' — Erdogan
Recommended

'Western complicity'

Altun fired back, asserting that only those "who feel guilty and ashamed of their history would be disturbed" by Erdogan's words.

"President Erdogan used this comparison to make the point understandable to broad audiences to draw attention to one of the worst episodes of ethnic cleansing and genocide of our time," he added.

Defending Erdogan's stance, the statement insisted that Türkiye has "always been on the right side of history" by supporting those fleeing genocide and vowed to "continue to speak the truth and fight for justice" regarding the Palestinian cause.

The response also argued that criticising Erdogan's remarks amounts to "Western complicity" in Israel's actions.

At the General Assembly, Erdogan said, "Even if some feel uncomfortable, even if some will once again criticise us, I wish to speak out certain truths openly today, in the name of humanity, from the common rostrum of humanity."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control