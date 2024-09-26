WORLD
Air strikes as Sudan army tries to recapture capital Khartoum: eyewitnesses
Heavy bombardments and clashes have been reported as army troops tried to cross bridges across the Nile connecting the three adjoining cities that make up the greater capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.
Plumes of smoke rise during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, September 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2024

Air strikes and shelling rocked Khartoum as the army attacked paramilitary positions throughout the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses told AFP.

The clashes began at dawn, several residents reported.

The artillery and air strikes launched by Sudan's army on Thursday are its biggest operation to regain ground there since early in its 17-month war with the RSF, witnesses and military sources said.

The push by the army, which lost control of most of the capital at the start of the conflict, came ahead of an address by its commander, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in the day.

Witnesses reported heavy bombardments and clashes as army troops tried to cross bridges across the Nile connecting the three adjoining cities that make up the greater capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.

Though the army retook some ground in Omdurman early this year, it depends mostly on artillery and air strikes and has been unable to dislodge more effective RSF ground forces embedded in other parts of the capital.

The RSF has also continued to make advances in other parts of Sudan in recent months in a conflict that has caused a vast humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 10 million people and driving parts of the country to extreme hunger or famine.

Diplomatic efforts by the United States and other powers have faltered, with the army refusing to attend talks last month in Switzerland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
