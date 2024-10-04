Europe continues to trend right following the recent victory of the Freedom Party or the FPO in Austria. The party, which won nearly 30 percent of last's week vote,has Nazi roots and its leaders espouse anti-Muslim, anti-immigration, racist views.

Domestically, FPO's leadership in government threatens to upend multiculturalism in the country. On the foreign policy front, officials are likely to further fracture European Union unity on issues such as Israel, with FPO expressing unwavering support for the country as it commits crimes against humanity.

The FPO's election win was lauded by other far-right leaders who have gained traction in Europe.

In a post on X, France's far-right National Rally (RN) head Marine Le Pen said, "After the Italian, Dutch and French elections, this tidal wave which supports the defence of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties, confirms the triumph of the people everywhere."

At home, the FPO's win marks a problem for local Muslims, who constitute less than 10 percent of the population. For them, years of systemic discrimination in employment, Austrian society and politics are likely about to get worse.

History of discrimination

Anti-Muslim sentiments in Austria predate the rise of the FPO in Austrian politics. The diverse community of Turks, Moroccans and Bosniaks have endured years of government-sanctioned demonisation policies and legislation that is overtly discriminatory and regressive in nature.

Take the FPO's predecessor, the Austrian People's Party, as an example. Led by Sebastian Kurz who is unabashedly Islamophobic, the OVP in 2015 abolished Austria's Islam Act of 1912 which had granted official recognition to the religion.

The Kurz government replaced it with a new law called the Islam Act of 2015, which resulted in increased surveillance and scrutiny of Austrian Muslims from security agencies in the name of "counterterrorism measures."

Kurz also sought to close mosques in 2018 and successfully implemented a headscarf ban in 2019 in primary schools, on the pretext of fighting "political Islam."

Discrimination in Austria against Muslims however, is not limited to legislations and policy measures alone.

Societal problems

For years, Austrian Muslims have witnessed workplace discrimination, unequal treatment and online hate speech against them from far-right bigots over their beliefs.

According to the country's own Documentation Centre on Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism's annual report, in 2023 alone, Austria recorded the highest number of hate incidents involving Muslims, which ranged in form from dehumanisation of students to harrowing comparisons being drawn between Muslims and animals online.

Also, in schools, anti-Muslim incidents have been reported by teachers, parents and pupils while recent online discourse has involved linking the Muslim community with anti-Semitism.

For the FPO, the year 2024 was a ripe opportunity. Its victory was anchored in support from disillusioned youth and middle aged Austrians reeling from economic stagnation in 2024.

The FPO capitalised on prevailing public anger by campaigning at a time when over half of the Austrian population polled against immigration, particularly from Muslim countries.

This gave it a free hand to promote fallacies, including portraying Muslim immigrants and asylum seekers as being a drain on state resources and hence, a problem to be tackled.

What lies ahead