Hurricane Milton has exploded in strength to become a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm bound for Florida, threatening the US state with a second ferocious hurricane in as many weeks.

Milton, forecast to batter Mexico's Yucatan peninsula as it churns eastward, rapidly intensified to the highest category on a scale of five on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and warnings of savage conditions on Florida's west coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm's maximum sustained winds were near 285 kilometres per hour and that air pressure at the centre of the storm was at a "near record low."

Communities hit by Hurricane Helene, which slammed Florida late last month, raced to remove debris that could become dangerous projectiles as Milton barrels in.

"Last time, people's cars were underwater... but the bigger issue this time is going to be the wind," said David Levitsky, a retired homeowner on Treasure Island, in Pinellas County.

Residents on the low-lying island have been piling up debris from Helene's flooding in their front yards for removal.

"All this stuff is just wind fodder that's going to just be blowing down the street and hitting who knows what," the 69-year-old told the AFP news agency.

Amid the wreckage, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a conservative known to clash with the federal government, found himself under fire after broadcaster NBC reported he was ignoring phone calls from Harris on the Helene recovery.

DeSantis did speak to President Joe Biden about the preparations, the White House said late on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the Republican governor for "playing political games."

"It is about political gamesmanship, instead of doing the job you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first," she told reporters while also criticising rival Donald Trump as "extraordinarily irresponsible."