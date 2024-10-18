Hamas has confirmed that its political leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, and the resistance group reiterated that hostages taken from Israel a year ago will not be released until there is a ceasefire in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli occupation troops.

"Those prisoners will not return to you before the end of the aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal from Gaza," Hamas official Khalil al Hayya said on Friday.

In a video statement, Hamas heralded Sinwar as a hero who "ascended as a heroic martyr, advancing and not retreating, brandishing his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the forefront of the ranks".

The statement appeared to refer to a video the Israeli military circulated of Sinwar’s apparent last moments in which a man sits on a chair in severely damaged building, badly wounded and covered in dust.

In the video, the man raises his hand and flings a stick at an approaching Israeli drone.

Israeli offensive to continue

Sinwar’s killing, in what appeared to be a chance front-line encounter with Israeli troops on Wednesday, could shift the dynamics of the Gaza war even as Israel presses its offensive against Hezbollah with ground troops in southern Lebanon and air strikes in other areas of the country.

Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israel nearly every day since the Israeli war on Gaza began.

Israel has pledged to "destroy Hamas" in besieged Gaza, and killing Sinwar was a top military priority. Photos which were apparently taken by Israeli troops on the scene showed the body of a man who appeared to be him, half-buried in rubble and with deadly wounds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech announcing the killing on Thursday night that “our war is not yet ended".

In Israel, families of hostages still held in Gaza called on the Israeli government to resume negotiations to bring their loved ones home, saying they were concerned about a possible prisoner swap deal after Sinwar's killing.

There are about 100 hostages remaining in Gaza, at least 30 of whom Israel claims are dead.